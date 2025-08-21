Judge Frank Caprio, 'the nicest judge in the world,' passes away at 88

Judge Frank Caprio, fondly remembered as the "nicest judge in the world," died at the age of 88 on Wednesday, his family confirmed.

Caprio, who gained global recognition through the Emmy-nominated show Caught in Providence, had been battling pancreatic cancer and often shared candid health updated with his 3.4 million Instagram followers.

In a moving final video posted less than 24 hours before his demise, Caprio appeared from his hospital bed, asking his supporters to keep him in their prayers. "Last year, I asked you to pray for me, and it’s very obvious that you did, because I came through a very difficult period,” he said. “Unfortunately, I’ve had a setback. I’m back in the hospital now… I’m a great believer in the power of prayers. I think the Almighty above is looking over us. So remember me, please.”

The video was captioned: “As I continue this difficult battle, your prayers will lift my spirit.”

On August 20, his family shared a statement confirming his passing: "Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.”

The statement also remembered him as a "devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, "urging people to honour his memory by showing compassion in their own lives.

Who Was Judge Frank Caprio?

Frank Caprio served as Chief Judge of the Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island, where he became known for his humane approach to justice.

His show Caught in Providence showcased real-life courtroom interactions, many of which went viral for their mix of humour, empathy, and fairness.

Clips of Caprio dismissing minor fines, listening with compassion to defendants' stories, and offering words of encouragement resonated with audiences around the world.