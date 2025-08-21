Arvind Fashions appoints Saikot Das as Chief Brand & Strategy Officer

Saikot Das, who led Levi Strauss & Co as senior director - marketing and brand experience, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, has joined Arvind Fashions as chief brand and strategy officer.

In a note, Das shared, "11th March 2020.My first day at Levi’s. A new city, a new industry and a Iconic brand. A week later, the world shut down. What was meant to be a vibrant beginning became a plunge into lockdown and uncertainty. That first year was a crash course in resilience - learning the business while keeping the lights on, meeting the team through Teams, and striving to keep this iconic brand relevant. Through it all, we kept saying: “One day soon, we will dance again.”"

He added, "And when the time came, we didn’t just dance - we roared! Together, we became the fastest growing cluster, lit the brand RED HOT, and built with passion, belief, and ownership. As I turn the page, I leave with gratitude in my heart, pride in what we’ve built, and absolute belief that this brand and this team will continue to soar higher."

Das began his career at Pernod Ricard and then moved to Marico as an area sales manager. Then, Colgate-Palmolive appointed him where he was elevated to senior product manager. Then, he moved to Olam and once again, Colgate-Palmolive appointed him where he was promoted to associate director marketing - toothbrush, mouth wash, and personal care.

Then, Star TV Network appointed him as senior vice president - marketing for Star Plus.