Tata Digital plans to bring in fresh leadership with an external CEO appointment

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Digital, the parent company of the Tata Neu super-app, is set to appoint an external Chief Executive Officer—the third leadership change since the platform’s inception in 2019, according to an Economic Times report.
The leadership reset is being planned by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran who temporarily stepped in to take charge of Tata Digital.
This development follows ongoing scale-up challenges that have hindered business growth across Tata Group’s digital commerce ventures. The incoming executive will be tasked with overhauling the organization, streamlining operations, and driving stronger integration across Tata Digital’s consumer-facing portfolio, which includes: BigBasket (online grocery delivery), Tata 1mg (e-pharmacy), Croma (electronics retail), and Tata Cliq (lifestyle e-commerce).
Mukesh Bansal, co-founder of Myntra, was Tata Digital’s first external leadership hire when he joined as president in 2021. However, he exited the Group in 2023.
According to reports, Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran has taken a tough stance on underperforming management, issuing clear directives to close delivery gaps and end strategic drift. Weekly reviews are now being held to closely monitor key verticals such as BigBasket, Croma, and Tata Cliq—with explicit consequences for non-performance.
Meanwhile, an interim committee comprising senior Tata Digital CXOs—including Gaurav Hazrati, Hardeep Singh Guru, Seshadri Venkateshwaran, Satyam Mehra, Vinay Vaidya, and Abhimanyu Lal—is managing day-to-day operations and ensuring coordination across verticals as the search continues for a CEO who can bring Tata Digital back on track.