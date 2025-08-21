Parle leads FMCG rankings; Britannia, Amul follow: Brand Footprint India 2025 report

Indian households continued to expand their FMCG purchases in 2024, though at a slower pace, according to the Brand Footprint India 2025 report released by Worldpanel by Numerator on Tuesday.

The 13th edition of the annual study, which ranks the most chosen FMCG brands based on Consumer Reach Points (CRPs), found that India remains more resilient than global markets. While brand choices slowed due to weaker growth in foods and beverages, Indian brands still had better odds of expansion compared to global averages (60:40 in India vs. 50:50 globally).

Parle retained its leadership in the in-home category with 8,605 million CRPs, followed by Britannia (8,241m) and Amul (6,517m). Clinic Plus ranked fourth (3,977m). Surf Excel entered the Top 5 for the first time, moving up from 8th in 2023 to 5th in 2025 with 3,438m CRPs.

Haldiram’s broke into the Top 10, climbing from 19th in 2023 to 11th in 2024, and now securing the 10th spot with 2,513m CRPs. Other notable gainers included Godrej Expert (+4.1 penetration), Everest (+10% CRP growth), Goodknight (+14%) and Wagh Bakri (+19%).

In the out-of-home category, Britannia maintained its lead with 655m CRPs, ahead of Haldiram’s (510m), Cadbury (460m), Balaji (458m) and Parle (299m). Balaji emerged as the fastest riser with a 41% jump in CRPs, while Amul grew 19%.