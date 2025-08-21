Shreyas Iyer tipped to replace Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain

ADVERTISEMENT
Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a leading contender to succeed Rohit Sharma as India’s next ODI captain, despite being sidelined in Tests and T20Is.
The development, first reported by Dainik Jagran, comes just two days after Iyer was excluded from India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, sparking criticism from fans and experts. As per the media reports, the BCCI is viewing the 29-year-old as a long-term captaincy option until the 2027 World Cup.
Iyer strengthened his case during the recent ICC Champions Trophy, where he finished as India’s top scorer with 243 runs in five innings, including two half-centuries. His leadership record in the IPL has also been noteworthy, guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to their third title and leading Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish earlier this year.
The move has caught many off guard, with Shubman Gill widely expected to be India’s next all-format leader. Gill already captains the Test side and was appointed T20I vice-captain earlier this week.
India’s next ODI series begins against Australia on October 19, where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to return. The matches could provide clarity on the captaincy transition, as the BCCI looks to manage its leadership resources ahead of the 2027 World Cup cycle.