Malayalam cine star Mohanlal: There's a woman inside every person

Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal recently starred in a jewellery advertisement for Vinsmera Jewels that caught the internet’s attention and quickly went viral.

Directed by renowned ad filmmaker Prakash Varma, the ad challenges traditional gender stereotypes, with Mohanlal embracing his feminine side in a refreshing and bold portrayal.

In an interview with a news portal, Mohanlal shared that he “tapped into the woman within” for the role. He also revealed that he chose not to shave his beard for the ad, as he was simultaneously shooting for films that required him to maintain that look. The actor added that he took on the role at Varma’s request, without worrying about how his fans might perceive it.

Mohanlal explained, “There’s a woman inside every person. Whether it's jewellery, a watch, or a ring—when we adorn ourselves, we look in the mirror to appreciate our beauty and how we present ourselves to the world.” He also admitted to having a deep love for jewellery and wearing it.

The ad shows the star sneaking away from a film shoot to try on jewellery and admire himself in a mirror. When Varma walks in at the end, he’s surprised to find Mohanlal fully decked out in jewels—an unexpected yet powerful moment.

Upon release, the ad was widely praised for breaking gender norms and celebrating self-expression beyond convention.