After Online Gaming Bill, MPL, Gameskraft, Games 24x7 pull plug on RMG services

India’s real money gaming (RMG) industry faced a major shakeup on Thursday evening as leading operators Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Gameskraft announced the suspension of their money-based gaming services, following the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha. Games24x7, another key player in the sector too stopped deposits and has so far remained silent on the developments.

The new legislation introduces a sweeping ban on online money games involving monetary stakes, a move that has triggered an immediate shutdown across platforms.

Gameskraft, the Bengaluru-based gaming firm that operates popular rummy platforms, confirmed it had paused its "Add Cash" and "Gameplay services" while keeping withdrawal facilities open.

“In light of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, we are pausing ‘Add Cash’ and ‘Gameplay services’ on our rummy apps. The withdrawal services continue to remain available in accordance with platform policies. We want to reassure that the users’ funds continue to be safe with us,” a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further emphasized Gameskraft’s intent to engage constructively with policymakers, noting, “As a responsible and law-abiding organisation, Gameskraft remains committed to dialogue that safeguards players, supports innovation, and unlocks the full potential of India’s digital gaming economy.”

MPL Shuts Real Money Offerings, Shifts Focus to Free-to-Play MPL, one of India’s largest online gaming platforms, also announced a complete suspension of its money gaming operations.

“At MPL, we respect the rule of law and will comply fully with the ban on online money games in India,” the company said in a statement. “Effective immediately, we are suspending all gaming offerings involving money on the MPL platform in India. While new deposits will no longer be accepted, customers will be able to withdraw their balances seamlessly.”

The company added that while money gaming is being phased out, it will continue to provide free-to-play competitive gaming experiences in India, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the Indian market and its vision of building for global audiences from India.