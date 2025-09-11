Amazon Ads VP Krishan Bhatia steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Krishan Bhatia, who led Amazon as vice president - global video advertising and partnerships, has stepped down from his position.
In a note, he shared, "It has been a privilege to create and lead the global video advertising & partnerships organization, and I am incredibly proud of the industry-leading team that is now in place and will continue to build the business."
He added, "Since the launch of Prime Video Ads, this team led the global expansion into 15 countries around the world – most recently The Netherlands and New Zealand. Together we launched and grew Amazon into the global leader in premium streaming TV advertising, led with Upfronts in the US and around the world, built a Brand Partnerships capability to allow marketers to align with our global IP, expanded Live Sports advertising into a global multi-sports offering (incl. our NBA/WNBA debut), relaunched our Local Advertising business with a partner-first approach and turned agency and technology partners into force multipliers for our customers by making Amazon DSP the best solution for them across premium publishers and the open internet.
In his past role at NBCUniversal, Bhatia's responsibilities included developing new systems of audience measurement. He also worked on building new revenue systems and infrastructure. This was at a time when NBCU grew more vocal about its efforts to strike e-commerce and data partnerships with advertisers, further added a media report.
Bhatia began his career at Booz Allen Hamilton and then joined Comcast as senior vice president of Comcast Interactive Media.
