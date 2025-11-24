CXO Moves: Exec movements across Nestle, Samsung Electronics, Dentsu, Oracle India and more

Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Sanjay Bahadur

Previous: Executive Vice President and Head of Group Strategy and Business Development, Nestle

Sanjay Bahadur, Executive Vice President and Head of Group Strategy and Business Development, will be retiring at the end of December 2025 after a distinguished career of more than 40 years at Nestlé.

He held various roles across India, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Türkiye and China during his tenure. In his current position, Bahadur was responsible for portfolio management, the identification and execution of M&A transactions, as well as venture funds, external partnerships and licensing agreements.

TM Roh

Present: Co-CEO, Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics announced that TM Roh was officially named Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division and appointed as CEO, joining Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of Device Solutions (DS) Division, as co-CEOs of the Company.

President Roh will continue to oversee the Company’s mobile business as Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, while Vice Chairman Jun will remain as Head of Memory Business.

Vamsi Murthy

Previous: Executive director & marketing head, Jiostar

Present: Senior director, head of marketing, Netflix India

Vamsi Murthy, former Executive Director and Marketing Head at JioStar, has been appointed Senior Director, Head of Marketing at Netflix India.

He has worked across Radio Mirchi, Reliance Communications, MakeMyTrip.com, Myntra Jabong, ZEE5 and BookMyShow.

Geetu Bhatnagar

Previous: Head of marketing, Oracle India

Geetu Bhatnagar, who led Oracle India as Head of Marketing, has stepped down from her position. She has worked across Autodoor Industries, Telstra, Compaq Computer Corporation, and Microsoft.

Rakesh Chawla

Previous: Managing director & Sr. VP - Engineering, InvoiceCloud

Present: CEO, VML Enterprise Solutions, India

VML has appointed Rakesh Chawla as CEO of its Enterprise Solutions Hub (ES Hub) in India, strengthening the agency’s push to accelerate technology-driven business solutions that support client growth and global innovation.

As head of one of VML’s fastest expanding technology hubs, Chawla will focus on enabling clients to harness the ES Hub’s engineering capabilities, delivery excellence and emerging technologies, including agentic and generative AI.

He has worked across River Run Software Group, BayPackets, Microsoft, Monsoon Multimedia, Amazon, and Sears Holding India.

Kapil Arora

Previous: Chief operating officer, Ogilvy Indonesia

Present: Chief executive officer, Ogilvy Indonesia

Ogilvy Group Indonesia has appointed Kapil Arora as CEO, effective January 1, 2026. He succeeds Sieg Penaverde, who is stepping down after six years to pursue a new opportunity.

Arora has been with Ogilvy for 24 years across five offices, leading major operations including Ogilvy North India from 2013 to 2019 and later heading WPP’s 82.5 Communications. He joined Ogilvy Indonesia as COO in January 2024.

Anita Kotwani

Previous: Chief client officer, dentsu

Anita Kotwani has moved on from her role as chief client officer, dentsu South Asia marking the end of a significant tenure at dentsu. Kotwani joined Dentsu in 2020 as CEO of Carat India, guiding the agency through a period defined by shifting client expectations, rapid digital acceleration, and rising competition.

She has worked across Dainik Bhaskar Group, Initiative Media, Mindshare, Carat and Dentsu India.

Anurag Arora

Previous: Director, Dell Technologies

Present: Senior director, Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies has appointed Anurag Arora as senior director and general manager for its consumer sales division in India, strengthening its leadership as it seeks to expand its presence in the market.

Arora has worked across BPL Mobile, HCL Infosystems and HP.

Lyndsey Corona

Previous: EVP - Global Growth Leader, WPP

Present: CEO, Ogilvy US

Ogilvy today announced the appointment of Lyndsey Corona as Chief Executive Officer for the U.S., bringing her proven leadership and strategic vision to offices spanning New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and California. In this role, she will be responsible for all aspects of Ogilvy’s business in the U.S. spanning its Advertising, PR, Social & Influence, Customer Experience, and Consulting capabilities.

She will also serve as the executive sponsor for the agency’s Verizon relationship. Corona will take on the role effective January 1 reporting to Laurent Ezekiel, Global CEO of The Ogilvy Group.

Corona has worked across McClain Finlon Advertising, Saatchi & Saatchi, Geppetto Group, McCann Erickson, TBWA\Chiat\Day, JWT, Matter Unlimited, The&Partnership, and slapglobal.

Sharad Negi

Previous: Associate director - commercial acceleration, Pernod Ricard Asia

Present: Chief financial officer, IndoBevs

IndoBevs, an alcobev company, has appointed Sharad Negi as its Chief Finance Officer (CFO). The move underscores the company’s focus on strengthening financial resilience and driving disciplined growth as it expands across India and global markets.

A Chartered Accountant with over 15 years of experience, Negi has held leadership roles at Ernst & Young and Pernod Ricard, where he spent a decade overseeing financial planning, risk management, and business performance. Known for his strategic and pragmatic approach, his appointment reflects IndoBevs’ commitment to pairing operational agility with strong financial governance.

