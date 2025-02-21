ShareChat struggling to keep its top brass together, two leaders exit

ADVERTISEMENT
Social media platform ShareChat has witnessed high profile exits. The platform will see two more senior executives Anurag Verma and Shashank Shekhar step down from their positions. It has been reported that Verma and Shekhar will move on from the company in the month of April.
The ET report had also highlighted that Shekhar would be launching his startup, and Verma was in the lookout for a more 'peaceful endeavour'.
In 2023, Verma was appointed as the head of people and culture, and during his stint, as further added in the report, led the company's talent acquisition, human resource strategy, talent management and total reward functions.
Verma began his career at Maharishi Group as head - HR/corporate communications, and then joined Sylvan Learning as senior manager - Human Resources. Then, he joined Visisht Group, and then Airtel as regional head - HR (West). He also held senior most positions at India Telecom Infra Limited, Flipkart and Uniphore.
Shekhar was the Senior Director - content strategy and operations at ShareChat. He is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Circle Internet.
This year on January 16, ShareChat had laid off around 30-40 employees, and by March 2025, it has been understood that the company aims to bring the employee count to 500. The company currently employs between 530 and 550 people - part of a periodic assessment that identifies the bottom 3-4% of performers.