Bajaj Auto sells over 2,59,000 two-wheelers in India in Sept 2024

Bajaj Auto sold 2,59,333 two-wheelers in the domestic market in September 2024. The company has witnessed a 28% growth in sales of two-wheelers in September 2024 as against 2.02 lakh units sold in the same month in 2023.

The company's exports also rose to 1.41 lakh units, recording a 13% increase in September 2024 versus 1.25 lakh units in September 2023.

In total, Bajaj Auto sold 4,69,531 units of two-wheeler and commercial vehicles in September 2024. Last year, in the same month, the overall vehicle sales stood at 3,92,558 units.

Bajaj Auto sold 19,84,125 units of two-wheelers, including exports between April and September 2024.

The commercial vehicle sales stood at 3,39,435 units in the same span.

The company's sales have increased by 16% and 9% in domestic and commercial vehicle segment in the first-half of FY25.

Overall, Bhaja Auto's two wheelr and commercial vehicle sales increased by 12% to 23.23 lakh units between April and September of FY25. The company sold 20.81 lakh units in the same period last fiscal year.

On Monday, Bajaj Auto announced a festive offer for its Pulsar range. As part of the limited-time offer, customers can save up to Rs 10,000, including cashback benefits on select models.

The offer includes a direct cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on select Pulsar models ( Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber, NS125, N150, Pulsar 150, N160, NS160, NS200, and N250.). Customers can avail of additional benefits by opting EMI option using HDFC Credit Cards through Pine Labs machines at Bajaj dealerships.