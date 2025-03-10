            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • bcci-announces-rajeev-shukla-ashish-shelar-as-new-representatives-for-acc-board-58707

BCCI announces Rajeev Shukla, Ashish Shelar as new representatives for ACC Board

BCCI has named Rajeev Shukla as its Executive Board Member, while Ashish Shelar will join the ACC Board as the Ex-Officio Board Member representing the BCCI.

By  Storyboard18Mar 10, 2025 8:59 AM
BCCI announces Rajeev Shukla, Ashish Shelar as new representatives for ACC Board
BCCI extended its best wishes to both Shukla and Shelar, expressing confidence in their ability to contribute to the growth and development of cricket in Asia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced changes in its representation on the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Board following Jay Shah's appointment as the Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

With Shah vacating his position on the ACC Board, where he previously served as President, the BCCI has named Rajeev Shukla as its Executive Board Member. Additionally, Ashish Shelar will join the ACC Board as the Ex-Officio Board Member representing the BCCI.

In an official statement, the BCCI extended its best wishes to both Shukla and Shelar, expressing confidence in their ability to contribute to the growth and development of cricket in Asia. "On behalf of the BCCI Office Bearers and Apex Council, we wish both of them a successful tenure as the ACC works towards promoting, developing and strengthening cricket in Asia," said Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI.

The ACC plays a crucial role in fostering cricketing talent and organizing tournaments across the region, and the BCCI’s new appointments reinforce India’s commitment to strengthening the sport on the continental stage.


Tags
First Published on Mar 10, 2025 8:59 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt takes helm at Relativity Space

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt takes helm at Relativity Space

Brand Makers

Indian startups regain VCs confidence, funding surges to $13.7 billion in 2024: Report

Indian startups regain VCs confidence, funding surges to $13.7 billion in 2024: Report

Brand Makers

Summer of IPL: Brands battle for eyeballs, not just sixes in ad blitz

Summer of IPL: Brands battle for eyeballs, not just sixes in ad blitz

Brand Makers

HPCL appoints Vikas Kaushal as Chairman and MD, 1st private sector head to lead oil PSU

HPCL appoints Vikas Kaushal as Chairman and MD, 1st private sector head to lead oil PSU

Brand Makers

IndianOil, GPS Renewables JV IGRPL names Devendra Singh Sehgal CEO

IndianOil, GPS Renewables JV IGRPL names Devendra Singh Sehgal CEO

Brand Makers

Zomato to facilitate two-wheeler riding training for women in Mumbai

Zomato to facilitate two-wheeler riding training for women in Mumbai

Brand Makers

Takashi Nakajima to be Honda Motor's new President and CEO

Takashi Nakajima to be Honda Motor's new President and CEO

Brand Makers

Lab-grown diamonds drive growth for IGI India, accounting for 60% of revenue: Report

Lab-grown diamonds drive growth for IGI India, accounting for 60% of revenue: Report