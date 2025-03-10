BCCI announces Rajeev Shukla, Ashish Shelar as new representatives for ACC Board

ADVERTISEMENT
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced changes in its representation on the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Board following Jay Shah's appointment as the Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
With Shah vacating his position on the ACC Board, where he previously served as President, the BCCI has named Rajeev Shukla as its Executive Board Member. Additionally, Ashish Shelar will join the ACC Board as the Ex-Officio Board Member representing the BCCI.
In an official statement, the BCCI extended its best wishes to both Shukla and Shelar, expressing confidence in their ability to contribute to the growth and development of cricket in Asia. "On behalf of the BCCI Office Bearers and Apex Council, we wish both of them a successful tenure as the ACC works towards promoting, developing and strengthening cricket in Asia," said Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI.
The ACC plays a crucial role in fostering cricketing talent and organizing tournaments across the region, and the BCCI’s new appointments reinforce India’s commitment to strengthening the sport on the continental stage.