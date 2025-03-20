BESTSELLER India appoints Sumit Dhingra as Country Director

ADVERTISEMENT
Starting 1 June 2025, Sumit Dhingra will assume the role of country director for BESTSELLER India. Dhingra will succeed Vineet Gautam, who stepped down as country director last year.
With over two decades of experience in the fashion and lifestyle industry, Dhingra is experienced across general management, brand building, retail expansion, and strategic growth.
He has held leadership roles across global and Indian fashion brands. He started his career with Aditya Birla Fashion and Lifestyle and United Colors of Benetton before spending a decade at Arvind Fashions.
Since joining Crocs in 2019, he led business operations across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa during his tenure at Crocs.
Anders Holch Povlsen, chief executive officer, BESTSELLER stated, "Sumit has strong experience in the fashion industry and a leadership approach that aligns well with BESTSELLER and our goals in India. We remain focused on growing our business in this market, and I’m confident that, together with the team, Sumit will help drive that growth. India is an incredibly important market for BESTSELLER, and we deeply appreciate the trust and support of our customers here. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our presence and delivering great fashion experiences to our customers across the country."
Dhingra said, “BESTSELLER has firmly established itself as a prominent player in the Indian fashion landscape, and I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to its next phase of growth. All BESTSELLER brands are currently at an interesting juncture, having achieved significant progress while presenting substantial opportunities for further expansion and growth. I look forward to collaborating with the team to deliver excellence in the Indian market."