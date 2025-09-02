BigBasket founders to step back from daily operations, mentoring roles likely

ADVERTISEMENT
The founders of grocery e-tailer BigBasket have held discussions with the Tata Group to step away from day-to-day operations and transition into mentoring roles, according to a report by The Economic Times.
Hari Menon, BigBasket’s chief executive officer, is nearing the end of his tenure following Tata Group’s acquisition of the company in 2021. Over the past few months, Menon has reportedly been shortlisting potential successors in consultation with the company’s board. A new executive may soon take charge as CEO, as Tata Sons looks to sharpen BigBasket’s positioning in the fast-growing quick commerce segment, competing with players like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto.
BigBasket was founded in 2011 by Hari Menon, Vipul Parekh, VS Sudhakar, Abhinay Choudhari, and VS Ramesh as a scheduled grocery delivery service. Currently, Parekh oversees finance and marketing, while Ramesh manages logistics and supply chain. Choudhari exited the company after its acquisition by Tata Group.
Tata Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, acquired a 64.3 percent stake in BigBasket’s B2B arm, Supermarket Grocery Supplies, in 2021 through a combination of primary and secondary share purchases, the report added.