Bill Gates' 'laboratory' comment sparks controversy in India

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has found himself at the center of a heated debate following his recent appearance on Reid Hoffman's podcast, as per reports.

His comments, which referred to India as a "laboratory to try things," have drawn sharp criticism, especially from Indian commentators who have taken offense to the analogy.

While Gates intended to highlight India's role in global development, the remark has triggered widespread outrage, particularly on social media.

During the podcast, Gates made the comment while discussing India's progress in health, education, and nutrition, noting that the country was "stable enough" and had the capacity to generate its own government revenue. He emphasized that in the next 20 years, India's development would significantly improve. "It's kind of a laboratory to try things that then when you prove them out in India, you can take to other places," Gates remarked.

He went on to explain that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's largest non-U.S. office is located in India.

Gates' choice of words has sparked immediate backlash, with many accusing him of treating India as a mere testing ground for global initiatives.

On social media platforms, critics expressed frustration over his characterization of the country.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) said, "India is a laboratory, and we Indians are guinea pigs for Bill Gates." Others echoed this sentiment, suggesting that Gates viewed India as subjects for experimentation, with successful initiatives being implemented in the US.

"These human beings in India are samples for Bill Gates' laboratory to try things, and once they are proven effective, taken to the US," wrote another user.

However, not all reactions were negative. Some defended Gates, arguing that his comment had been misinterpreted.

Gates’ recent remarks come as a surprise, considering his history of praising India for its achievements.