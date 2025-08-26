Jaguar Land Rover names Garth Turnbull as APAC Managing Director

ADVERTISEMENT
Jaguar Land Rover has named Garth Turnbull as the Managing Director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. In this role, he will be responsible for leading the company's modern luxury brands across a diverse and dynamic portfolio of markets.
According to a media report, he will also reinforce JLR’s House of Brands strategy across 15 markets, with a focus on growth, innovation, and delivering luxury experiences.
Turnbull began his career at Heartland Motors as an executive trainee and was later promoted to Retail Sales Manager. He then joined Suzuki Australia, where he was elevated to State Sales Manager.
Subsequently, Jaguar Land Rover appointed him as Regional Business Manager – Australia.