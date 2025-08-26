P&G Hygiene and Health Care spends Rs 430 crore on advertising in FY25

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited reported sales of Rs 3,374 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 637 crore for fiscal year 2025, which comprised a nine-month period. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company changed its financial year from July 1–June 30 to April 1–March 31.

Managing Director Kumar Venkatasubramanian attributed the growth to the company’s integrated “growth strategy,” comprising portfolio, superiority, productivity, and constructive disruption.

“Our strategic choice of superiority is reflected through innovation across the five vectors of product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value—holistically defined. No one vector of superiority can carry the day by itself,” Venkatasubramanian said. He added, “We look at superiority as a never-ending challenge and opportunity, and we continue to invest in raising the bar on our superiority standards in response to consumer needs and changes in our industry.”

The company’s advertising expenses rose to Rs 430 crore during the nine-month period in FY25, compared to Rs 530 crore in the 12-month period ending June 30, 2024.