Walmart elevates Flipkart veteran Bharath Reddy to global tech role

Walmart is elevating Bharath Reddy, Flipkart’s Senior VP of IT and InfoSec, to its Global Technology team, Moneycontrol reported. As per the report, the moves marks a rare case of talent mobility from the India arm to the U.S. giant’s global operations.
The move underlines Walmart’s growing reliance on Flipkart as a talent incubator for global leadership, highlighting the importance of India’s digital ecosystem in shaping the retailer’s worldwide tech capabilities.
But the timing is significant—Reddy’s transition comes just ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days (BBD), its biggest annual shopping festival that powers a bulk of the platform’s gross merchandise value. Flipkart now faces the dual challenge of ensuring seamless IT and InfoSec stability during its most critical sales period while appointing a successor.
Reddy, who joined Flipkart in 2015 after a decade at Yahoo, has been pivotal in automation, production security, CX transformation, and engineering productivity. His departure also signals Walmart’s growing trend of promoting India-born leaders into global tech strategy roles, a move that may set a precedent for other Flipkart executives.