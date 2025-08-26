Mastercard elevates Richard Wormald to President, APAC

Richard Wormald, who led Mastercard as division president, Australasia, has been elevated to president for the Asia Pacific region.

In a note, he shared, "I am honoured to be appointed President, Asia Pacific at Mastercard, effective January, taking over from Ari Sarker. Ari’s leadership has been instrumental in driving incredible achievements for our business across the region. I am grateful for his support and proud to continue building on the strong foundation he has set."

He added, "In January, we will welcome Paul Monnington as Division President, Australasia. Paul is an exceptional leader with deep experience and a strong track record across the payments industry. I have every confidence he will be a fantastic addition to the team, and I know the business is in great hands to capture the opportunities ahead."

He further stated, "Looking forward, Asia Pacific is one of the most dynamic regions in the world for payments, with incredible opportunities to expand access, strengthen security and drive new innovations. I am excited to work with our customers and teams across the region, and will always stay close to developments in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Wormald, in his previous role, led efforts to shape a safer, smarter payments ecosystem across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands by working with banks, fintechs, retailers, regulators and governments to deliver meaningful outcomes.