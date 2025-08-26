WPP Media names Veena Joji as Chief People Officer, South Asia

ADVERTISEMENT
Veena Joji, who led Apexon as chief human resources officer, has been appointed by WPP Media as the chief people officer for South Asia.
In a note, she shared, "New role, new journey — grateful for the past, excited for what’s ahead. Here’s to building cultures of innovation, inclusion, and growth together."
With over 25 years of experience leading teams at Apexon, Epsilon, Thomson Reuters, and IBM, Joji, who is based in Mumbai is joining WPP Media's executive committee. She will help shape talent strategies, spark innovation, and nurture growth across one of the world’s most dynamic media markets.
As the former consultant at IBM Global Process Services, Joji provided value-based consulting to business leaders and management teams to translate business requirements into learning and development strategy, and collaborate with Global teams in transformation Initiatives and budget designs.
The regions she managed included India, China, Philippines, Latin America, Europe & MEA for over 30000 employees.