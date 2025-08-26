Signpost India wins 9-year exclusive Bengaluru Metro ad rights, Rs 700 cr revenue potential

ADVERTISEMENT
Signpost India Limited announced a nine-year exclusive contract with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for advertising rights across 67 Namma Metro stations. This long-term partnership covers over 100000+ sq. ft. of premium media space and holds a revenue potential of up to ₹700 crore.
This new collaboration further strengthens Signpost India’s track record of implementing transit media solutions across key Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, and Hyderabad.
A recent report highlighted that metro advertising provides a high-recall and impactful medium, as commuters are in a captive environment with a clear mindset for information consumption. With the metro’s monthly ridership in Bengaluru reaching a record of 3.0 cr (monthly), this network offers an opportunity for brands to connect with a diverse and engaged audience of professionals, students, and urban shoppers in India’s fastest-growing metropolitan market, highlighted the company in its statement.
Shripad Ashtekar, managing director, Signpost India, said, “This is more than a media in— it’s a canvas for city storytelling and a step forard in India’s digital evolution. Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, deserves innovation at every touchpoint. Partnering ith BMRCL marks a strategic leap in creating immersive, data- driven experiences for millions of daily commuters. Our vision is to use this platform not just for advertising, but to celebrate Bengaluru’s culture and visual identity through meaningful beautification.”
