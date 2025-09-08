            
CXO Moves: Exec movements across Ogilvy, Castrol, Havas India, Aditya Birla Capital, Spotify and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Sep 8, 2025 7:16 AM
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. A round-up of the executives who are in, out, and in-between.(Representational image via Unsplash)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Devika Bulchandani

Previous: Global CEO, Ogilvy

Present: Chief operating officer, Ogilvy

Devika Bulchandani, currently global chief executive of Ogilvy, will take on the newly created role of chief operating officer at WPP.

As chief operating officer, Bulchandani will be charged with integrating services across the holding company’s sprawling network, overseeing its country managers, global growth teams and client leaders. WPP said her remit would focus on delivering “seamless, frictionless” solutions for multinational clients.

Laurent Ezekiel

Previous: CEO of WPP Open X for The Coca-Cola Company

Present: CEO, Ogilvy

Laurent Ezekiel has been appointed as the new CEO of Ogilvy Group and executive sponsor for WPP Open X. He will oversee the creative network’s global business, spanning integrated marketing capabilities that include advertising, public relations, social and influence, customer engagement, consulting and health.

Rohit Talwar

Previous: Vice president and head of marketing, India and South Asia, Castrol

Present: Chief marketing officer, JSW Paints

JSW Paints has named Rohit Talwar as chief marketing officer. He has also worked at Navneet Education Limited.

Vishakha Mulye

Present: MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital has named Vishakha Mulye as managing director and chief executive officer. Mulye is on the board of ABCL’s operating companies, including Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited and Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited.

Naarayan T V

Previous: Chief marketing officer, IDFC FIRST Bank

Present: Chief marketing officer, Akasa Air

Akasa Air has appointed Naarayan T V as chief marketing officer. He has worked across Kotak Securities, Motilal Oswal Securities, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, PayPal and SugarBox.

Vivek Das

Previous: Managing partner, EssenceMediacom

Present: Chief digital officer, Madison World

Madison World has appointed Vivek Das as chief digital officer. He has worked across Omnicom Media Group, Mindshare, Webchutney (now Dentsu Webchutney).

Unny Radhakrishnan

Previous: Chief executive officer, Digitas India

Unny Radhakrishnan has stepped down from his position. He has worked across SWIFT, Sterling Holiday Resorts India, Sifa Sanpra Systems, Alacrity Housing, BridgeOverTW, GroupM and WPP.

Anupama Ramaswamy

Previous: Joint managing director and chief creative officer, Havas India

Present: Managing director and chief creative officer, Havas India

Havas India has elevated Anupama Ramaswamy to a new role. She has worked across FCB Ulka, Rediffusion Y&R, Euro RSCG, Lowe Lintas, JWT, Cheil Communications, and Dentsu Creative.

Neha Ahuja

Previous: Director, head of marketing, Spotify India

Present: Director, Growth, Spotify

Neha Ahuja has been elevated to a new role. She has worked across Procter & Gamble, and Vodafone.

Balaji Thiagarajan

Present: Chief product and technology officer, Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart has appointed Balaji Thiagarajan as its new chief product and technology officer (CPTO).

Thiagarajan brings over 25 years of experience with tech giants including Google, Microsoft, Uber and Yahoo, will lead Flipkart’s core tech team, encompassing key leaders like Ramesh Gururaja, Sandhya Kapoor, Bharath Chinamanthur, Amit Sachan, and Gaurav Mathur.

Mansi Jain

Previous: Senior vice president, Glance

Present: Chief operating officer, Glance

Glance has elevated Mansi Jain to chief operating officer. She has worked across Bain & Company, Essex Lake Group, InMobi, and Roposo.

Girish Mathrubootham

Previous: Executive chairman, Freshworks

Girish Mathrubootham has stepped down from his position. He has worked across HCL Cisco, eFORCE, AdventNet.

Heather Hopkins Freeland

Previous: Chief brand officer, Adobe

Present: Chief brand officer, LinkedIn

LinkedIn has appointed Heather Hopkins Freeland as the chief brand officer. She has worked across Widmeyer Communications, Digitas, MTV Networks Digital, Gilt Groupe, Meta and Lyft.

Ben Goodman

Previous: SVP & GM APJ, Okta

Present: President, APAC & Japan DX, Adobe

Adobe has appointed Ben Goodman in a new role. He has worked across EMC, Pure Storage, SalesPreso and Dell EMC.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


First Published on Sep 8, 2025 7:16 AM

