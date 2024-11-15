            
      CA Abhay Bhutada joins Rising Sun Holdings as Vice Chairman

      Recognized as a Young Entrepreneur of India, Promising Entrepreneur of India, and one of the "40 under 40 Most Influential Leaders," Abhay Bhutada has established himself as a thought leader in the financial services industry.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 15, 2024 6:50 PM
      A qualified Chartered Accountant, CA Abhay Bhutada is actively involved in industry forums and remains a committed advocate for corporate social responsibility in healthcare, education, and other vital sectors.

      CA Abhay Bhutada, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of expertise in the commercial and retail landing domain, has announced his new role as Vice Chairman at Rising Sun Holdings, the holding company of Poonawalla Fincorp.

      Bhutada shared the update via LinkedIn, expressing his excitement about the new position, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice Chairman at Rising Sun Holdings (Holding company of Poonawalla Fincorp)!"

      Under his leadership, three digital landing NBFCs - Poonawalla Fincorp, Poonawalla Finance, and TAB Capital, have become benchmarks in leveraging technology, risk management, corporate governance, and innovation.

      A qualified Chartered Accountant, Bhutada is actively involved in industry forums and remains a committed advocate for corporate social responsibility in healthcare, education, and other vital sectors.


      First Published on Nov 15, 2024 6:45 PM

