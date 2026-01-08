Meesho appoints Milan Partani as GM for user growth, content commerce; Megha Agarwal exits

Meesho has appointed Milan Partani as General Manager–User Growth and Content Commerce and designated him as senior management personnel, following the exit of Megha Agarwal from the role, the company said on Wednesday.

Partani, who previously led user growth at the Bengaluru-based e-commerce platform, will now take on an expanded mandate. His new role will bring together growth, content commerce and business teams under a unified commerce structure as Meesho looks to streamline operations and sharpen execution.

Partani has been associated with Meesho since 2017. He initially worked on building the company’s Superstore vertical, Farmiso. Before joining Meesho, he held roles at Flipkart and Urban Company. According to his LinkedIn profile, Partani took a personal break between October 2023 and April 2024, after which he returned to Meesho and was appointed General Manager–User Growth.

Meanwhile, Megha Agarwal, who reported directly to founder and chief executive Vidit Aatrey, has stepped down from the company. Agarwal joined Meesho in 2019 and was promoted to lead growth in 2022. In 2023, she was elevated to the role of general manager following the departure of Utkrishta Kumar, taking charge of category management.

At the time of her exit, Agarwal was among six senior executives reporting to Aatrey, alongside leaders heading finance, product, human resources, user growth and fulfilment.

The leadership changes come at a time when Meesho has reported improved financial performance. The company posted operating revenue of Rs 5,577 crore in the first half of fiscal 2026, up from Rs 4,311 crore a year earlier. Net losses narrowed sharply to Rs 700 crore from Rs 2,512 crore in the same period last year.

For fiscal 2025, Meesho’s revenue rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 9,390 crore, despite a one-time tax impact linked to its shift of domicile to India.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 9:50 AM