Anil Agarwal’s son Agnivesh dies at 49 after cardiac arrest following skiing accident in US

Vedanta Group founder and chairman Anil Agarwal has announced the death of his son Agnivesh, who passed away at the age of 49 following a cardiac arrest after a skiing accident in the United States.

In a post on social media platform X, Agarwal informed that Agnivesh had been involved in a skiing accident in the US and was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, where he was recovering well. He said the family believed the worst was over before Agnivesh suffered a sudden cardiac arrest that led to his death.

My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us.… pic.twitter.com/hDQEDNI262 — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) January 7, 2026

Expressing deep grief, Agarwal stated that the loss of a child was beyond words and said a son is not meant to leave before his father, adding that the tragedy had left the family shattered and struggling to comprehend the magnitude of the loss.

Recalling his son’s life, Agarwal said Agnivesh was born in Patna on 3 June 1976 and grew up in a middle-class Bihari family before evolving into a person defined by strength, compassion and purpose. He informed that Agnivesh was deeply devoted to his family, a protective brother, a loyal friend and a gentle individual who touched the lives of everyone he met.

Agarwal further stated that Agnivesh was a sportsman, musician and leader who studied at Mayo College in Ajmer, went on to establish Fujairah Gold, later became chairman of Hindustan Zinc and earned the respect of colleagues and friends across industries. He added that despite his professional success and achievements, Agnivesh remained simple, warm and deeply human, and was not only his son but also his friend, pride and world.

Speaking about his son’s vision for India, Agarwal said Agnivesh believed strongly in building a self-reliant nation and was passionate about eliminating child hunger, ensuring education for all, empowering women and creating meaningful employment opportunities for young people. He informed that they shared a common commitment to give back more than 75% of their earnings to society in pursuit of these goals.

Agarwal also said that Agnivesh believed India lacked nothing as a nation and questioned why it should ever lag behind, adding that his son had immense dreams and a long life ahead of him. He stated that Agnivesh’s absence had left a deep void for his family and friends and thanked his son’s colleagues, friends and well-wishers for their continued support. Agarwal added that his son would live on through the work they do and the lives he touched, and said he would try to carry his son’s light forward despite the profound personal loss.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 9:15 AM