Maruti Suzuki's Alto, S-Presso see 190% sales jump in December 2024

Maruti Suzuki's mini segment cars Alto and S-Presso have witnessed a 190 percent rise in sales in December 2024 year-on-year.

However, between April and December of fiscal year 2025, the mini segment sales stood at 89,642 units compared to 99,634 units in the same fiscal period.

According to the stock exchange filings, the automaker's mini car segment sales surged to 7,418 units in December 2024, up from 2,557 units in the same month last year.

The compact segment sales, which includes Baleno, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, sales rose from 45,741 in December 2023 to 54,906 units (December 2024).

The total domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki increased by 24.4 percent to 132,523 units YoY.

Whereas the total export sales saw a rise of 39 percent 37,419 units compared to 26,884 units.

Overall, MSI's total sales stood at 178,248 units in December 2024 from Rs 137,551 units in the corresponding month in 2023.

So far, the company's total sales in the fiscal year 2025 stood at 1,629,631 units as against 1,551,292 between April-December FY 2024.

In the second quarter, the net profit of the company fell by 17.4 percent to Rs 3,069 crore year-on-year. According to the company, the fall in profit was due to the decline in demand for small cars, reduction in sales in urban regions, and deferred tax taken into account after the removal of indexation benefits on long-term capital gains of debt mutual funds.