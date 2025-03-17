            
Carlsberg India ad expenses surge to Rs 96.5 cr, profit up by 60.5% in FY24: Report

Carlsberg India registered its highest revenue in India, crossing the milestone of Rs 8,000 crore, touching $1 billion from sales

By  Storyboard18Mar 17, 2025 10:31 AM
Carlsberg India continued to hold 3rd rank in the Indian beer market despite declining market share

Brewery giant Carlsberg India has registered a profit of Rs 323.1 crore compared to Rs 201.3 crore, up 60.5 percent year-on-year in fiscal year 2024, according to a report by the PTI news agency.

The total income of Carlsberg India jumped 15.2 percent to Rs 8,045 crore in FY 24. Citing data from business intelligence platform Tofler, the PTI report mentioned that Carlsberg registered its highest revenue in India, crossing the milestone of Rs 8,000 crore, touching $1 billion from sales.

In FY 23, Carlsberg India's revenue from operation stood at Rs 6,937 crore on a standalone basis.

Carlsberg's advertising and promotional expenses increased to Rs 96.5 crore in FY24 and total expenses surged to Rs 7,628 crore.

The company reported the "Excise duty expense" at Rs 4,877 crore in FY24, an increase of 13.4 percent.

Carlsberg India continued to hold 3rd rank in the Indian beer market despite declining market share to 13.3 percent in FY24 from 15 percent in FY 23.

Carlsberg India competes with Heineken-owned United Breweries Ltd and AB InBev in the country. Together they account for 85 percent of beer sales in India, PTI reported.

Carlsberg India is the subsidiary of Singapore-based South Asian Breweries Pte Ltd, owned by Danish brewing major Carlsberg.


First Published on Mar 17, 2025 10:31 AM

