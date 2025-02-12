Comedian Samay Raina removes all 'India’s Got Latent' videos amid controversy over remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia

Comedian Samay Raina took to social media on Wednesday to announce the removal of all videos from his controversial YouTube show, India’s Got Latent, following a viral incident involving YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. The controversy began when Allahbadia, known for his podcasting, made an inappropriate remark during an episode of Raina's show, asking a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or join in once and stop it forever?"

The statement, widely criticized as vulgar and insensitive, quickly sparked outrage online. The backlash intensified when high-profile public figures, including celebrities, politicians, and civil rights organizations, condemned the remark. In response to growing public pressure, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) intervened, leading to the video's removal from YouTube.

Raina, in his first public statement on the matter, expressed that the controversy had become "too much for me to handle" and confirmed that all India’s Got Latent videos had been deleted from the YouTube channel. He reiterated that his only goal had been to entertain and provide humor, and vowed to cooperate fully with ongoing investigations. "I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly.… — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) February 12, 2025

Despite the removal from YouTube, the episodes remain accessible on the show's official Instagram page. The fallout from the incident has been significant, with Raina's scheduled show in Gujarat being canceled in the wake of the controversy. An FIR has been lodged against Allahbadia, Raina, and several co-judges — including comedians Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija — accusing them of promoting obscene and sexually explicit content.

While Allahbadia issued an apology, claiming that comedy was not his strength, and acknowledging that the comment was both inappropriate and unfunny, the uproar continued. In a video statement, Allahabadia said, "Comedy is not my forte... I had a lapse in judgment, and it wasn’t cool on my part. I don’t want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly, and family is the last thing I would ever disrespect."

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

The controversy escalated further when Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske raised the issue in Parliament, calling for stricter regulations on OTT content to curb what he termed vulgar and obscene material.

As the legal ramifications mount, the Mumbai Police have summoned both Allahbadia and Raina for questioning. Six individuals, including celebrities such as Siddhant Chaturvedi, Uorfi Javed, and Tanmay Bhat, have had their statements recorded by the authorities.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell had earlier instructed YouTube to remove all episodes of India’s Got Latent deemed to contain inappropriate content. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned both Allahbadia and Raina, condemning the remarks as violations of individual dignity and respect.