Maharashtra Cyber Cell files FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has taken decisive action against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and several other artistes following allegations that their content on India's Got Latent featured vulgar and obscene language.

The FIR, registered on Tuesday under pertinent sections of the IT Act, comes after a series of complaints from viewers and advocacy groups who denounced the content as offensive and indecent.

The FIR not only names the primary figures behind the program but also includes summons for around 30-40 guests who have participated since the show's inception, mainly from Episode 1 to 6. Authorities have reported that various participants, including the show's judges and special guests, were using abusive and derogatory language during broadcasts.

This legal move follows a separate incident in Assam, where the police recently filed a case against Ranveer Allahbadia over his controversial comments.

The combined pressure from state agencies and the public has now led to calls for the complete removal of all 18 episodes of the show from YouTube. Responding to the controversy, YouTube has already blocked the offending episode, and law enforcement officials were seen at Allahbadia’s residence on Tuesday.

Adding to the mounting pressure, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has voiced its strong disapproval over a derogatory comment made during the show.

In its statement, the NCW highlighted that the objectionable remarks by Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, along with the involvement of producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra, were unacceptable.