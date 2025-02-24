            
CXO Moves: Exec movements across WPP, Raymond Lifestyle, M&S India, JSW MG Motor India and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Feb 24, 2025 7:51 AM
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representative Image: Daryan Shamkhali via Unsplash)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Lindsay Pattison

Previous: Chief people officer, WPP

Lindsay Pattison will step down from her position at WPP. She has worked across Team Y&R, Sony Ericsson, PHD Media, World Economic Forum, Maxus Global and GroupM.

Vipul Mathur

Previous: Chief business officer, Raymond Lifestyle

Present: Head, Ethnix SBU and Raymond Home

Vipul Mathur will head Ethnix SBU and Raymond Home. He has worked across Arvind Mills, Triburg, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, abof.com, MUFTI, Brand Monk, udaan.com, and NykaaFashion.

Clare Lawson

Previous: CEO, Ogilvy

Present: Global president, Ogilvy One

Clare Lawson will lead Ogilvy One as global president.

Manish Kapoor

Previous: Managing director and CEO, Pepe Jeans

Present: MD, M&S India

M&S India has appointed Manish Kapoor as managing director. He has worked across Pantaloon Retail India, Madura Garments etc.

P.D. Singh

Previous: CEO, JP Morgan Chase Bank

Present: CEO, Standard Chartered India

Standard Chartered announced the appointment of P.D. Singh as its chief executive officer (CEO) for India, effective 1 April 2025. P.D. Singh will take over from Zarin Daruwala, who will retire on 31 March 2025.

Anurag Mehrotra

Present: MD, JSW MG Motor India

JSW MG Motor India on Monday announced the appointment of Anurag Mehrotra as Managing Director of the company. Mehrotra, an industry veteran, held key leadership roles in the automotive sector's sales, marketing, strategy, and business development in his three decades of career.

Mehrotra held the position of vice president of strategy & international business at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles and president and managing director at Ford India.

Anurag Verma and Shashank Shekhar

Social media platform ShareChat has witnessed high profile exits. The platform will see two more senior executives Anurag Verma and Shashank Shekhar step down from their positions. It has been reported that Verma and Shekhar will move on from the company in the month of April.

The ET report had also highlighted that Shekhar would be launching his startup, and Verma was in the lookout for a more 'peaceful endeavour'.

VS Ashok

Present: EVP, Customer Experience and ESG, Blue Star

V S Ashok, chief human resources officer of the company has been re-designated as executive vice president, customer experience and ESG with effect from March 1, 2025.Ashok joined the company as a trainee engineer in 1992 in Bangalore Office.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


