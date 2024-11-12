DAEWOO India appoints industry veteran C.M. Singh as Joint MD

ADVERTISEMENT
DAEWOO India has named C.M. Singh as its Joint Managing Director. This significant leadership addition comes as the company prepares to venture into the consumer durables segment, aiming to expand its footprint and deliver innovative products to Indian households.
Singh brings more than 30 years of industry expertise, having held key membership roles in top electronics firms, including LG, Videocon, TCL India, and Sukam.
Known for his track record in brand launches and category development, Singh's appointment reflects DAEWOO India's commitment to aggressive growth and market penetration.
H.S. Bhatia, Managing Director of DAEWOO India, emphasized Singh's strategic acumen, citing his experience in market expansion and operational management as vital assets to the company's consumer electronics journey. "Singh’s expertise in strategic vision, market expansion, and operational excellence will be instrumental in enhancing our electronics business as we enter the consumer durables sector. His knack for identifying market trends and his experience with international markets will further strengthen DAEWOO's presence across India, especially as we expand into Tier II and Tier III markets," said Bhatia.
Singh expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, highlighting DAEWOO's reputation for cutting-edge technology and solid business practices. "DAEWOO is renowned for its globally accepted, cutting-edge technologies and robust business practices. I am excited to contribute to the company’s journey of growth and to help solidify DAEWOO as a leading name in consumer durables in India. With our expansion into untapped markets and our commitment to innovation, I am confident we’ll deliver a new level of excellence to Indian consumers," said Singh.