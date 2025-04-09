Darshan Mehta, former MD and CEO of Reliance Brands, dies at 60

ADVERTISEMENT
Darshan Mehta, who had led Reliance Brands as managing director and chief executive officer, passed away today, April 9. Mehta was 60.
During his tenure, Mehta steered the wheels of RBL and brought over 90 global fashion and lifestyle brands to India. This included marquee names such as Valentino, Versace, Armani, Bottega Veneta, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Muji, Zegna, Boss, and Pottery Barn, stated a CNBC-TV18 report.
In 2024, it had been announced that Mehta was moving on from Reliance Brands and would transition to a mentorship role within the Reliance Group where he would groom next generation leaders and explore untapped business opportunities, highlighted a report. And, it was stated that Mehta would continue serving as a non-executive director on the board of Reliance Brands.
Reliance Brands, whose foundation was cemented in 2007, Mehta has been with the company since then. Under the mentorship and leadership of Mehta, Reliance Brands entered into partnership with several global brands, brought several of them to India, and on the side also invested in homegrown designer brands.
Prior to joining Reliance Brands, Mehta had been a part of Arvind Brands.