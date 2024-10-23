            
      Dior names Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor as Brand Ambassador

      Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor joins Dior as its new face, marking the luxury brand's ambitious push in India's fast-growing fashion market.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 23, 2024 5:11 PM
      Sonam Kapoor’s involvement with Dior follows her appearance at the brand’s Paris show last month, an event that generated a media impact value of $2.7 million. (Image source: Vogue India)

      Dior has appointed Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor as its latest brand ambassador, signalling the French fashion house's intention to strengthen its ties with India's burgeoning luxury market.

      Kapoor will represent collections designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of Dior's womenswear, as reported in a WWD exclusive.

      The announcement highlights Kapoor's role as a multitalented personality - an actress, producer, and fashion icon - who "embodies the audacity, grace, and elegance of Dior style," said Dior in a statement. The house also emphasized its long-standing cultural connections with India, a relationship that dates back to its founding.

      Kapoor, a revered figure in Bollywood and daughter of actor and producer Anil Kapoor and costume designer Sunita Kapoor, expressed her excitement about the partnership. She described is as a "beautiful cultural synergy" linking Dior's legacy to India's rich heritage.

      "It's an honour to be part of Dior's story as they continue to push the boundaries of creativity and elegance," Kapoor told WWD.

      Kapoor’s involvement with Dior follows her appearance at the brand’s Paris show last month, an event that generated a media impact value of $2.7 million.

      As the face of Dior, Kapoor is poised to amplify the brand’s reach across India, introducing its luxurious collections to a broader audience and reinforcing her status as a global fashion icon.


      First Published on Oct 23, 2024 1:15 PM

