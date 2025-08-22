OpenAI’s Chief People Officer Julia Villagra steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI’s chief people officer, Julia Villagra, will step down this Friday, less than a year after joining the AI leader. Reuters reported.
Villagra, who took over the human resources function earlier this year, is leaving to pursue her passion for art, music and storytelling as a way to help society navigate the rise of artificial general intelligence (AGI).
Her exit comes at a delicate moment for OpenAI. The Microsoft-backed company is battling intense competition for AI researchers, with rivals like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg reportedly dangling nine-figure signing bonuses. The HR transition also coincides with OpenAI exploring a share sale that could value it at $500 billion, a dramatic leap from its current $300 billion valuation.
In the interim, chief strategy officer Jason Kwon will oversee Villagra’s responsibilities until a replacement is hired by Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s recently appointed CEO of applications.
The move highlights the dual pressures OpenAI faces, retaining top talent amid a cutthroat recruitment war while addressing broader public anxieties around AI’s impact on jobs. Moreover, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found 71% of Americans worry AI could lead to permanent job losses, even as unemployment remains low.