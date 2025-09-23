DoT invites applications for Chairperson of Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal

ADVERTISEMENT
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Restructuring Division, has invited applications for the post of Chairperson at the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).
According to an official memorandum dated September 22, 2025, eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications as per the notified advertisement.
TDSAT, established under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Act, plays a pivotal role in adjudicating disputes between service providers, the government, and consumers, while also hearing appeals against TRAI orders.
Read more: Draft Telecom Policy aims to cover 100% population by 4G & 90% by 5G by 2030; to create 1 million new jobs
The selection of its next Chairperson comes at a crucial time as the telecom sector navigates issues of pricing, spectrum allocation, and the rollout of next-generation technologies.
As per the tribunal’s official website, Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel took charge of the position in March, 2022; before which Justice Shiva Kirti Singh served as the Chairperson (21-04-2017 to 14-03-2022).