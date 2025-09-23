EXCLUSIVE: Sony launches cost audit | TRAI drafts broadcast audit rules | Delhi HC clears Patanjali claim, restricts Dabur mentions

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

EXCLUSIVE: Sony launches internal audit to cut redundancies, optimize costs amid industry pressures

Culver Max Entertainment, which runs the consumer-facing brand Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has engaged global consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to conduct a sweeping internal audit of its operations. The mandate, initiated under the stewardship of SPNI’s new CEO and MD Gaurav Banerjee, is aimed at streamlining costs and improving efficiency across television and digital businesses.

Banerjee, who took charge in 2024 after the exit of long-serving chief NP Singh, is driving the strategic review at a time when the broadcast sector faces steep challenges — soaring content acquisition costs, mounting competition from digital-first rivals, regulatory price interventions, and a volatile advertising market.

Breaking: TRAI issues draft amendment on broadcasting audits, seeks stakeholder inputs

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued the draft of the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) (Seventh Amendment) Regulations, 2025, proposing sweeping changes to the audit framework, compliance timelines, and infrastructure sharing rules governing the broadcasting distribution ecosystem.

The draft has been placed for public consultation, and TRAI has invited written comments from stakeholders by October 6, 2025. The regulations are scheduled to come into effect from April 1, 2026.

Delhi HC allows Patanjali ‘Ordinary Chyawanprash’ claim; bars Dabur-specific references

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday partially relaxed an injunction against Patanjali Ayurved, holding that while exaggeration and puffery are permissible in advertising, direct references that identify a rival’s product amount to disparagement, Bar and Bench reported.

A Division Bench of Justices Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla modified an earlier order that had barred Patanjali from using the tagline “Why settle for ordinary Chyawanprash made with 40 herbs?” The Court ruled Patanjali may continue to use the expression “ordinary Chyawanprash” but cannot link it to references about “40 herbs,” which unmistakably pointed to Dabur’s formulation.

Trump's H-1B visa fee hike may boost India’s entry-level hiring, experts say

US President Donald Trump stunned the tech world overnight by announcing a dramatic increase in the cost of the skilled worker permit, popularly known as the H1-B visa, from its previous fee to $100,000—a reported 50-fold rise. The move has triggered panic and confusion among aspirants, particularly from IITs, IIMs, and other leading Indian institutes.

A first-year MBA student shared, "My parents took a hefty loan for me to study in one of India's top colleges, believing a US placement would secure my future. Now, I'll have to realign my strategy".

GST reforms to boost GDP by Rs 20 lakh crore: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on September 22 said that the simplification of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework will significantly improve ease of doing business, boost demand, and add nearly ₹20 lakh crore to India’s GDP.

Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw said the reform is being welcomed across the country as it allows people to save a greater share of their income and makes most everyday essentials more affordable.