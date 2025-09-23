Jensen Huang and Sam Altman defend Trump’s H-1B visa fee hike

ADVERTISEMENT
Two of Silicon Valley’s most influential leaders — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman — have defended the controversial decision by US President Donald Trump to raise the cost of H-1B visas to $100,000 per application. The policy, announced earlier this month, sent shockwaves through the technology sector, where the visa programme is widely used to recruit foreign talent in specialist roles.
Speaking to CNBC, Huang emphasised the importance of immigration for both the US economy and the technology industry. “We want all the brightest minds to come to the US, and remember immigration is the foundation of the American Dream. We represent the American Dream. Immigration is really important to our company and to our nation’s future,” he said.
Huang’s remarks came as Nvidia confirmed a planned $100 billion investment in OpenAI, underlining the scale of demand for world-class expertise in artificial intelligence and semiconductor engineering.
Altman echoed Huang’s sentiments, framing the fee hike as part of a broader attempt to refine and streamline the visa system. He said that they need to get the smartest people in the country, and streamlining that process and also sort of outlining financial incentives seems good.
While Altman acknowledged that the cost was steep, he argued that the underlying aim of attracting and retaining the best international talent aligned closely with the needs of the US technology sector.