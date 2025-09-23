Leadership shuffle at VIP Industries: MD Neetu Kashiramka resigns, Dilip Piramal named Chairman Emeritus

ADVERTISEMENT
VIP Industries announced a series of top-level management changes on Tuesday, including the resignation of Managing Director Neetu Kashiramka, who will continue in employment with the company until October 31, 2025, according to a BSE filing.
The board has also authorised Managing Director Atul Jain to oversee the determination of material events and disclosures to stock exchanges as per the company’s policy framework.
In a significant development, the company named veteran promoter Dilip Piramal as Chairman Emeritus with effect from September 23, 2025, on an honorary lifetime basis. The company clarified that Piramal will not draw any remuneration and will not be a member of the board of directors.
Additionally, Radhika Piramal, Vice-Chairperson and Executive Director, also announced her resignation, while Ashish Saha stepped down from his role as Executive Director. However, Saha will continue with the company as Senior Vice President – Manufacturing & New Projects, remaining part of the leadership team.
Dilip Piramal, Chairman, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director tendered his resignation from the directorship of VIP Industries on account of the acquisition by Multiples Group of the Company. Radhika Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Executive Director also resigned for the same reason. Radhika will also be stepping down as a member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Allotment Committee, she added in her resignation letter.
The board has also appointed four additional directors (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) with effect from September 23, 2025. These include Renuka Ramnath, Sridhar Sankararaman, Shalini D. Piramal, and Rajendra Agarwal.