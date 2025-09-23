ED questions Yuvraj Singh in 1xBet money laundering probe

ADVERTISEMENT
Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its money laundering probe against online betting platform 1xBet, bringing the spotlight on celebrity endorsements of offshore betting companies now banned in India.
Singh arrived at the agency’s central Delhi office around noon with his legal team and was questioned under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). His statement was recorded on how he was approached for promotions, the terms of his contract, and whether payments were made in India or abroad, officials said.
The ED has widened its investigation to examine the role of sportspersons, film stars and influencers who lent visibility to 1xBet. In recent weeks, the agency has grilled cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Robin Uthappa, along with actor-politician Mimi Chakraborty and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra. Influencer Anveshi Jain also appeared for questioning on Tuesday, while actor Sonu Sood has been summoned for Wednesday.
As per the reports, contracts, email trails and payment details, including whether routed via hawala or banking channels, are being scrutinised.
The ED may soon attach assets of individuals found to have benefited from the alleged illicit proceeds before filing a chargesheet. The larger probe is anchored in allegations that 1xBet duped users of crores of rupees while evading taxes.
The Union government recently outlawed real-money gaming and betting platforms, citing their addictive nature and financial risks. Market estimates pegged India’s online betting app user base at 22 crore, with the sector valued at over $100 billion before the ban. Between 2022 and June 2025, the government issued more than 1,500 orders to block such platforms.
As the investigation gathers pace, officials indicated that more names from sports, film and social media may soon face questioning, underscoring the rising regulatory heat on celebrity endorsements in the digital betting space.