Today in AI | xAI under fire | OpenAI brings new features | Gemini AI in Chrome

Elon Musk’s xAI under fire as Grok chatbot flagged for NSFW and child safety risks

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI, is facing fresh scrutiny after reports revealed its Grok chatbot was trained with sexually explicit material, raising alarms about safety and the potential generation of unlawful content.

A Business Insider report, based on interviews with more than 30 current and former xAI employees, found that the company embedded provocative modes—labelled “sexy” and “unhinged”—directly into Grok. Twelve workers described being exposed to large volumes of explicit content during training, including requests to generate AI-based child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Unlike rivals such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta, which block sexual requests, xAI has built explicit features into Grok’s foundation. Experts warn this could make it harder to prevent the chatbot from producing harmful outputs.

OpenAI to roll out compute-heavy features, but only for ChatGPT Pro users at extra cost

OpenAI is preparing to introduce new compute-intensive capabilities to ChatGPT, but access will be limited to its highest-paying subscribers.

Chief executive Sam Altman confirmed the move in a post on X, saying the company would soon allow ChatGPT users to run significantly heavier tasks. However, these features will initially be available only to ChatGPT Pro subscribers, priced at ₹19,900 per month.

Altman explained that the decision was driven by the “associated costs” of enabling compute-heavy offerings. He added that “some new products will have additional fees” on top of the subscription price.

Despite the restrictions, Altman stressed that OpenAI remains committed to its long-term ambition of reducing the cost of AI access. “We also want to learn what's possible when we throw a lot of compute, at today’s model costs, at interesting new ideas,” he said.

Google brings Gemini AI to Chrome, Workspace and iOS in major rollout

Google is embedding its Gemini artificial intelligence models into its Chrome browser, Workspace suite and iOS devices, as the tech giant accelerates efforts to integrate AI across its ecosystem.

Gemini will now be available to US desktop users of Chrome on Mac and Windows, provided their system language is set to English. The company said iOS users will gain access in the coming weeks, while businesses will see Gemini deployed across Workspace with deeper integrations into Calendar, YouTube and Maps. Broader mobile availability in the US is expected later this year.

Nvidia to invest up to $100bn in OpenAI to power next-generation AI data centres

Nvidia has announced plans to invest as much as $100 billion in OpenAI, signing a letter of intent to supply the ChatGPT maker with vast computing infrastructure for its next wave of artificial intelligence models.

The deal, revealed on Monday, would see Nvidia deliver systems capable of deploying 10 gigawatts of computing power - enough energy to serve millions of households — across new data centres dedicated to training and running OpenAI’s models.