Emvies 2025: Wavemaker & Mondelez India adjudged as the 'Best Media Agency' and 'Best Media Client' of the year

The 25th edition of the EMVIES, in association with The Times of India & UltraTech Cement Limited, concluded on Friday, 28th March, 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Thirty-three agencies participated to submit 1779 entries, of which 443 entries were shortlisted.

Wavemaker India with 665 points was recognized as ‘The Best Media Agency of the Year’ and Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. with 380 points was declared as ‘The Best Media Client of the Year’.

Initiative Media (India) Private Limited bagged the coveted Grand EMVIE for Amazon Prime Video - Gen AI, interactive storytelling, and gangland drama equals success for Mirzapur in the category Best Media Innovation: Best Use of AI for a Media Solution.

Mindshare India with 570 points stood second and EssenceMediacom with 275 points stood third.

The EMVIE for Diversity Equality & Inclusion (DE&I) was awarded to Interactive Avenues for Chhanv Foundation - EK MACCHHLI PAANI MEIN GAYI-THE ACID ATTACK SURVIVOR'S VERSION~.

The Young EMVIE of The Year was awarded to Navneet Kabra from Wavemaker India for Cadbury 5 Star & Cadbury Celebrations - The Joker Who Got Cadbury the Winning Hand.

Rana Barua, group chief executive officer of Havas India, South East, and North Asia, and President of The Advertising Club, said, “As we celebrate 25 years of the EMVIES, it’s a moment to acknowledge how these awards have become a true reflection of our industry’s relentless pursuit of innovation, creativity, and excellence. The EMVIES have consistently evolved to capture the spirit of transformative storytelling and the power of effective media strategies. This milestone is a tribute to the passion and dedication of media professionals who continue to raise the bar with their groundbreaking work. Congratulations to all the winners of the 2025 EMVIE Awards — your achievements are an inspiration, driving our industry forward. Here’s to the next 25 years of pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks.”