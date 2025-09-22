UP bans YouTubers from reporting; sparks debate over digital press freedom

ADVERTISEMENT
A recent order from the District Information Officer (DIO) in Firozabad has ignited debate over press freedom in India’s growing digital journalism space. As per the media reports, the directive bars YouTubers with fewer than 50,000 subscribers from engaging in journalistic activity and warns of actions under the Press Act for non-compliance.
Order from the district information officer (DIO) in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 19, 2025
Any youtuber with subscribers less than 50k found doing journalism will be booked under stringent sections of Press Act. Spoke to the Firozabad DIO Narendra Mohan Verma and he confirmed the order. pic.twitter.com/6gKU4u5IVp
According to the DIO, the move aims to curb “lawlessness” caused by certain creators, distinguishing them from what he calls “genuine” journalists who spread awareness of government policies.
The announcement has sparked strong criticism from media experts and digital journalists.
The legal basis for the order also remains murky. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023, governs newspapers, books, and magazines, but its applicability to digital platforms like YouTube is unclear. While the act defines “publication” broadly, social media content largely falls under the Information Technology Act, raising questions about enforcement powers.
Digital journalism in India has been on the rise, particularly at the local and grassroots level, where creators often fill gaps left by traditional media. Many of these journalists report on neighborhoods and rural areas that mainstream outlets rarely cover. Their vox-pop-style content frequently goes viral on platforms like YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels, highlighting local issues and holding authorities accountable.
The Firozabad order is the latest example of authorities attempting to regulate digital content creators. Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government rolled out a scheme to incentivize influencers to promote government programs, with pay bands determined by follower counts.
At the national level, the government has also launched initiatives like the National Creators Award to reward influencers who highlight government policies.