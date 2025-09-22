Mahindra bets on product pipeline and GST boost to drive growth

ADVERTISEMENT
The Mahindra Group is doubling down on its auto ambitions, building a product pipeline that stretches three to four years, while banking on GST cuts to supercharge demand.
Group CEO and MD Anish Shah told CNBC-TV18 that the company’s aggressive push in recent years will continue, with Mahindra readying new models on its freshly developed ‘vision platform’, a flexible base designed to support multiple powertrains. At least four vehicles will debut from this platform, alongside a broader mix of internal combustion and electric offerings.
“We have a very strong portfolio for launch over the next three to five years,” Shah said, adding that Mahindra’s strategy ties closely to India’s longer-term growth trajectory.
The recent GST rationalisation, he noted, has lifted consumer sentiment, reducing prices for customers and simplifying business operations. Mahindra swiftly passed on these benefits, which Shah expects will give festive sales a lift. “Price reduction will enhance demand, and from that standpoint, it is clearly positive,” he said.
Shah also argued that reforms like GST can play a role in sustaining India’s economic momentum, helping the country maintain GDP growth of 8–10% annually over the next two decades.
Mahindra’s bullishness extends beyond SUVs. The group sees stronger demand for tractors and farm equipment, supported by rural consumption, while its two-wheeler, classic brands, and lending arms are also expected to ride the growth wave.
On the global front, Mahindra is sharpening its focus on South Africa, Australia, and Chile, with the UK set to be a priority once a bilateral trade deal takes shape.