Bajaj Auto sees GST cut boosting festive demand; 20–25% jump in customer footfall

ADVERTISEMENT
Bajaj Auto has navigated the impact of recent GST reforms on motorcycles by maintaining stable pricing for larger bikes during the festive season, ensuring consumers can avail of benefits without disruption. The move comes as the company expects a surge in financing-driven purchases, supported by attractive schemes on processing fees.
Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 highlighted that the GST reduction has translated into significant savings for consumers, with buyers of 150cc motorcycles saving an average of around Rs 20,000. While the company has not discounted prices, financing incentives have made it easier for customers to access these benefits.
The GST cut has already fueled a noticeable increase in consumer interest, with dealership enquiries and footfalls rising by roughly a fifth over the past week. Sharma expressed optimism that the reform could reverse the negative trend in the two-wheeler segment, potentially driving domestic growth back to pre-slowdown levels.
Bajaj Auto is also planning a strategic refresh of its 125cc and above product lineup to remain competitive and reclaim market share amid rising competition. While exports continue to account for around 40–45% of overall volumes, domestic demand gains prominence during the festive season, making these reforms particularly timely.
The company’s approach reflects a broader industry trend, where GST cuts, combined with financing schemes, are expected to stimulate consumer sentiment and support a rebound in two-wheeler sales across India.
Read More: GST 2.0 fuels festive momentum: Auto makers slash prices, EV push and two-wheeler benefits to drive 20% adex surge