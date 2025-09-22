Google Gemini Nano Banana Navratri look: How to make your perfect AI Dandiya portrait

ADVERTISEMENT
Google’s Nano Banana AI has become the latest viral sensation on social media, with feeds flooded by colourful, hyper-stylised portraits. Built on the Gemini Flash Image Model 2.5, the AI tool has impressed users by producing highly detailed and realistic images — from retro saree photo trends to playful 3D figurines. Now, just in time for the festive season, its most popular use is generating Navratri-inspired portraits in vibrant Chaniya Cholis, sarees and dramatic Garba dance settings.
Unlike earlier AI crazes, Nano Banana’s strength lies in its ability to create ultra-realistic, almost 4D-style images. Users can specify intricate details such as lighting, fabric textures, jewellery and even cinematic backdrops. Many portraits also feature a retro, grainy aesthetic reminiscent of old film photography, a look that has struck a chord with younger audiences on Instagram and beyond.
How to create your own Nano Banana Navratri portrait
Step 1: Download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Step 2: Sign in and upload a high-resolution photo of yourself.
Step 3: Enter a detailed prompt — either use your own or borrow from the popular templates circulating online.
Step 4: Generate and share. Within seconds, the AI delivers a stylised festive portrait, ready to download and post.
Here are some prompts you can try on Google Gemini Nano Banana to create your perfect Dandiya look
Mid-Dance Twirl: Create a 4K HD Garba dance scene. The girl should be mid-twirl in a flowing ghaghra choli, holding dandiya sticks in both hands. Add golden-hour sunlight and retro 90s film grain for a cinematic effect.
Mirror-Work Magic: Create a 4K HD realistic Garba portrait. Outfit: black, red, and white lehenga with heavy mirror work and a bright red dupatta. Add jewellery and a nose ring. Background: warm retro wall with golden sidelights and retro film grain.
Vintage Poster: Convert this photo into a vintage Navratri poster. Dress the girl in a vibrant embroidered ghaghra choli with oxidised jewellery. Add warm golden sunlight on her face and keep the background plain, retro-textured, with subtle film grain.
The trend shows no signs of slowing down, with social media feeds filling up with dazzling AI-generated Navratri looks. For many, it’s the ultimate way to step into the festive spirit without stepping out of their homes.