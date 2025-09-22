Bajaj Auto appoints Shakti Upadhyay as VP - Brands

ADVERTISEMENT
Shakti Upadhyay, who led Kia India as senior general manager and head of marketing and public relations, has joined Bajaj Auto as vice president - brands.
In a note, he shared, "I’m excited to share that I’ve joined Bajaj Auto as Vice President – Brands, leading the Sports Motorcycle category, which includes legendary names like Pulsar and Dominar."
He added, "Bajaj has always stood for innovation, performance, and a strong challenger spirit— values that resonate deeply with millions of riders around the world. To be part of this legacy, and to contribute to shaping the future of India’s most iconic sports motorcycles, is truly an honour. As I take on this new role, my focus will be on deepening brand love, driving global ambition, and celebrating the spirit of riders everywhere. Here’s to building bold brands and powerful machines with The World’s Favourite Indian."
Upadhyay began his career at Enterprise Nexus Communications as an advertising specialist, and then moved to Hyundai Motor India where he was elevated to deputy manager - marketing. From there, Samsung Electronics appointed him as manager - marketing, and then he was promoted to head of marketing communications.
In this role, he created demand of Samsung Consumer Durables through effective marketing communications, continuous consumer understanding via amalgamation of various data points and on-ground direct observations, enabling creative partners to strive for sharper communication and idea outputs with constructive feedbacks.
