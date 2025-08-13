Tequila uncovered: How this Mexican spirit goes from agave fields to Indian glasses

ADVERTISEMENT
What it is: Tequila is a Mexican spirit made from the blue agave plant, mostly grown in Jalisco. Think of it as Mexico’s liquid pride.
How it’s made:
Harvest the agave: Only the heart, or piña, is used.
Cook it: Slow-roasted to turn starches into sugar.
Crush & ferment: Extract the juice (aguamiel) and let yeast do its magic.
Distill: Usually twice, creating the clear, punchy tequila.
Age or not:
Blanco – unaged, fresh and zesty.
Reposado – aged 2–12 months, smooth with hints of oak.
Añejo – aged 1–3 years, rich and mellow.
How to drink it:
Neat: Sip slowly with a slice of lime or salt, Mexican style.
Cocktails: Margaritas, Palomas, or craft creations.
Tequila in India: Tequila is gaining popularity among India’s urban drinkers, especially in premium bars and cocktail lounges. While traditionally imported, some Indian brands are experimenting with agave-based spirits and cocktails like tequila margaritas and palomas are becoming trendy at parties and events. With the rise of mixology culture, tequila is moving beyond shots to a versatile spirit for sipping and mixing.
Brands
Radico Khaitan Limited recently teamed up with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan’s D’YAVOL Luxury Collective, and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath to launch D’YAVOL Spirits. The venture aims to combine global craftsmanship with Indian creativity and ambition, positioning itself in the premium alcohol segment. The brand’s debut product is a high-end tequila, bottled at its place of origin, reflecting a commitment to design, cultural nuance, and what the partners call “world-class liquid craftsmanship.”
In 2023, Diageo introduced Don Julio tequila to India, a premium spirit long favored by the global elite in film, fashion, music and the arts. The story of Don Julio began in 1942, when a young Don Julio Gonzalez founded La Primavera, his first tequila distillery in Mexico’s Jaliscan Highlands. The region’s extreme climate and rich volcanic soil have helped craft a tequila renowned worldwide for its smoothness, flavor, and craftsmanship.
Fun fact: Only tequila made in certain Mexican regions from blue agave can legally be called “tequila.”
