From Dharmendra to Piyush Pandey: The Cultural Icons India Lost Across Film, Media and Advertising

2025 has been a year of profound loss for India. From cinema and advertising to journalism, music, and digital culture, the country bid farewell to individuals whose contributions shaped entire generations. Their work defined eras, shifted industries, and left imprints that will endure far beyond their lifetimes. Here is a look back at the towering figures India lost this year.

In Memoriam: The Icons India Lost in 2025

1. Dharmendra: The Last of Bollywood’s Golden-Era Titans

Indian cinema mourned the loss of Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. With a six-decade-long career that delivered classics such as Sholay, Yaadon Ki Baarat, Betaab, and Ghayal, Dharmendra remained one of India’s most beloved screen legends. Fans and industry peers gathered in Mumbai to pay their respects to an artist whose charm, versatility and longevity shaped Hindi cinema’s mainstream identity.

2. Piyush Pandey: The Creative Force Who Gave Indian Advertising Its Voice

On October 24, Indian advertising lost Piyush Pandey, the man who revolutionised brand storytelling with authenticity and emotion. During his four decades at Ogilvy, he pioneered a distinctly Indian creative language, moving away from borrowed Western cues and towards storytelling rooted in local culture. His work, leadership, and unmistakable creative philosophy ushered in an era that made Indian advertising globally respected.

3. Bhaskar Das: The Strategist Who Redefined Indian Media

Bhaskar Das, former President – Response at BCCL and one of the sharpest minds in Indian media, passed away after a prolonged illness on January 15. Over a career spanning 30+ years, he played a decisive role in transforming the Times Group’s business strategy. His most pivotal contribution was the launch of Mumbai Mirror in 2005, a tactical masterstroke that reshaped Mumbai’s newspaper landscape. Known as BD, he was regarded as both an innovator and a steward of the modern Indian media ecosystem.

4. Satish Shah: The Actor Who Made Everyday India Laugh

Veteran actor Satish Shah died at 74 on October 25, leaving behind a legacy across film and television. Best remembered for his iconic role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Shah also delivered memorable performances in Main Hoon Na, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, DDLJ, and numerous sitcoms. His funeral drew heartbroken co-stars and admirers who remembered him as a master of timing, warmth, and humour.

5. Asrani: Bollywood’s Eternal Comic Maestro

Govardhan Asrani, known to millions simply as Asrani, passed away on October 20 at the age of 84. His unmatched comic timing made him a fixture in Bollywood for decades, with standout roles in Sholay, Khatta Meetha, Bhagam Bhag, Welcome, and dozens more. His signature style and instantly recognisable screen presence turned him into an enduring pop-culture figure.

6. Shefali Jariwala: The Original Internet-Era Star

Shefali Jariwala, whose Kaanta Laga music video became a cultural phenomenon in the early 2000s, died of cardiac arrest on June 27. The song turned her into one of India’s first viral sensations long before social media existed. She later appeared in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and remained a recognisable face in pop culture.

7. Anunay Sood: A New-Age Storyteller Gone Too Soon

Travel creator Anunay Sood passed away at just 32 on November 4, leaving the content creator community in shock. Based in Dubai and known for his cinematic visuals and global collaborations, Sood was among India’s most influential travel photographers. His work inspired a generation of digital creators to pursue storytelling through immersive imagery.

8. Manoj Kumar: The Patriot-Poet of Indian Cinema

Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar died on April 4 at the age of 87 due to chronic cardiac and liver complications. Known for his patriotic films such as Upkar and Purab Aur Paschim, Kumar shaped the nationalist discourse of Hindi cinema. His contribution extended beyond acting into direction, writing and political engagement.

9. Zubeen Garg: The Voice of Assam and Beyond

Acclaimed musician and composer Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 in Singapore. A household name in Assam and a multilingual powerhouse, Garg delivered hits across Assamese, Hindi and Bengali music. His songs — including Janmoni, Tumi Nidiya, and Panchana — cemented him as one of the region’s most influential contemporary artists.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 5:07 PM