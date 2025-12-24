Inside Chanel’s Hiring Playbook: Why personality trumps pedigree and skills

For Isnard, curiosity about the role and the organisation, beyond the allure of the Chanel name, reveals genuine engagement. (Image source: LinkedIn)

Breaking into luxury fashion has long been viewed as a privilege reserved for the impeccably credentialed. But at Chanel, the rules are different. According to Kate Isnard, the brand’s chief people officer, what ultimately determines whether a candidate makes the cut is not pedigree, polish or professional prestige- it’s personality.

Chanel CEO Leena Nair criticises ChatGPT for generating all-male image of her leadership team

For a company steeped in heritage, craftsmanship and exacting standards, cultural alignment sits at the top of the hiring hierarchy. Chanel prioritises candidates who demonstrate integrity, collaboration and a long-term mindset, viewing these traits as non-negotiable in a house built for longevity rather than short-term wins. Those who project excessive self-importance or transactional ambitions rarely make it past the early stages.

Isnard, in a recent interview with Fortune, is candid about what doesn’t work. Individuals driven by ego, solo glory or short-term opportunism are seen as misaligned with Chanel’s values. In an organisation where excellence is collective and sustained over decades, the ability to work collaboratively and commit for the long haul matters more than personal brand-building.

Once cultural fit is established, Chanel looks for something else that is often overlooked in elite recruitment processes: a genuine appetite to learn. A growth mindset, Isnard believes, is critical in an environment that balances creative legacy with constantly shifting global expectations. The willingness to evolve, absorb feedback and remain curious is seen as far more valuable than arriving with a finished skill set.

Technical skills, while still relevant, come surprisingly last. Chanel operates on the belief that capabilities can be developed, but character and mindset cannot be manufactured. Without the first two pillars—personality and curiosity—even the most technically accomplished candidates fall short.

This philosophy also shapes where Chanel looks for talent. Unlike much of the luxury industry, which traditionally relies on a narrow funnel of elite institutions, Chanel deliberately avoids restricting itself to a handful of prestigious schools. Instead, the company values diversity of experience, background and perspective, believing that richer lived experiences ultimately strengthen the brand.

Chanel's CEO Leena Nair on a mission to know luxury brand's 37,000 employees by name and face

In interviews, Isnard focuses less on rehearsed achievements and more on personal narrative. She pays close attention to how candidates explain their journey—what has shaped them, challenged them and contributed to who they are today. The ability to reflect meaningfully on one’s own story is often a strong indicator of self-awareness and depth.

Another subtle but telling signal is whether candidates ask thoughtful questions of their own. For Isnard, curiosity about the role and the organisation, beyond the allure of the Chanel name, reveals genuine engagement. Given the emotional pull the brand holds, she believes it’s essential to probe deeper and understand what truly motivates someone to join.

In an industry often criticised for exclusivity and rigid gatekeeping, Chanel’s approach stands out. By placing personality, learning and lived experience ahead of labels and line items on a résumé, the luxury house is quietly redefining what it takes to belong at the very top of fashion.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 4:19 PM