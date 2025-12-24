Bharti Enterprises, Warburg Pincus to acquire 49% stake in Haier India

Bharti Enterprises and private equity firm Warburg Pincus on December 24 announced a strategic investment in Haier India, marking a significant partnership in India’s fast-growing consumer durables market.

Following completion of the transaction, Bharti Enterprises and Warburg Pincus will together hold a 49% stake in Haier India, while the Chinese parent, Haier Group, will retain an equal 49% ownership. Employees will own the remaining 2%, according to details shared by the companies.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, industry estimates cited by local media earlier suggested that Haier India could be valued at around ₹15,000 crore.

Haier India manufactures a wide range of consumer appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions, washing machines and kitchen products, across manufacturing facilities in Pune and Greater Noida. The company currently ranks among the top three consumer durables brands in the country.

In a joint statement, the companies said the partnership would combine Haier’s global innovation capabilities with Bharti’s market reach and Warburg Pincus’ experience in scaling consumer brands, strengthening Haier India’s competitive position across the value chain.

The firms noted that India’s appliance market is benefiting from rising disposable incomes, lifestyle changes and deeper product penetration. Over the past seven years, Haier India has recorded a compound annual growth rate of about 25%, supported by strong demand across product categories and regions.

Bharti Enterprises said it expects to play an active role in shaping the future of India’s consumer durables sector and expressed confidence that the partnership will help Haier India further strengthen its brand and customer experience. Warburg Pincus highlighted the investment as part of its broader strategy to back market-leading companies across Asia.

Haier entered India in 2004 and currently operates a dealer network spanning more than 6,500 outlets nationwide. The company has said India remains a key growth market, citing low appliance penetration and strong economic momentum.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 4:03 PM